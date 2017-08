A previously disused site in the London Borough of Ealing has been transformed into sustainable housing for 132 people.

The houses are built from re-purposed shipping containers and kitted out with kitchens, bedrooms, and toilets.



The whole site consists of 34 units and the project was to help the homeless and provide emergency hostel accommodation for local people.



Watch this video to see how the shipping containers were transformed in the space of 14 weeks.



Produced by Joe Daunt