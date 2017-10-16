Lifestyle :  Lagos is among the most dangerous megacities for women in the world -Thomson Reuters Foundation

The results of a survey by Thomson Reuters Foundation has shown that the two megacities in Africa are not suitable for women. Cairo was ranked the world’s most dangerous megacity for women and London is the best.

According to the survey, Lagos, like other African megacities, has a high rate of cultural harmful practice against the woman. Some of these practices include female genital mutilation and forced marriages.

Also, the Nigerian commercial capital was ranked in the top ten worst cities for women on economic opportunities and access to health care. However, it did relatively well on sexual violence against women.

This is one act that rarely occurs in the Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria.

According to Ms Shahira Amin, a high-profile Egyptian journalist and women’s rights campaigner; “Everything about the city is difficult for women. We see women struggling in all aspects. Even a simple walk on the street and they are subjected to harassment, whether verbal or even physical.”

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters - the world’s largest news and information provider. This survey was conducted in 19 of the world’s biggest megacities as ranked by the United Nations to examine how female folk fare in these cities.

According to the United Nations, there are currently 31 megacities in the world with six of such in China and five in India.

The survey looked into the following indicators in arriving at the results, which are sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities.

For other African megacities – Kinshasa was rated the third most dangerous after Karachi, Pakistan.

The survey shows the condition of women in the region is not better due to many cultural and political related practices.