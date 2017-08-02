Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  A dating expert tells us the secret to a successful relationship

  • Published:
Business Insider UK spoke to Matthew Hussey, dating expert at howtogettheguy.com and howtogettheguy.com/blog and author of New York Times bestseller "Get the Guy," about how what makes a successful couple.

Here's a transcript of the video:

Some couples come together to solve and others come together to do damage. The best couples I've ever seen are the people that are teammates. For them, everything is about coming together and solving problems.

If my ego is more important than our relationship, then the moment I feel threatened then I'm going to play games with you or I am going to one up you.

"You make me jealous and I'm going to make you twice as jealous."

Instead the great couples I know, you make me jealous, and I come to you and I say "that made me a little jealous, I'm just being vulnerable with you. It made me jealous, I don't want to feel like that because I love you."

Great couples are amazing teammates and they protect each other. The relationship is more important than being right all the time.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by David Ibekwe.

