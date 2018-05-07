Ike Ekweremadu, Fowler host ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C

news

Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate, Cee-C, has visited Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during her visit to Abuja, the country's federal capital.

The law trained reality star was also hosted by the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler on her visit to Abuja.

Cee C, one of the finalists of the third edition of the Big Brother Naija, has visited Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during her visit to Abuja, the country's federal capital.

The ex-housemate of the reality TV show was joined by fellow ex-housemate, Angel on a working visit to the Deputy Senate President, who hails from Enugu State.

Though Cee C didn't explain the reason for her visit, she merely said a prayer "Blessed Day Indeed!

May we never be distracted from our journey. With the Deputy President of The Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremandu! Thanks for having us Sir!"

The law trained reality star was also hosted by the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler on her visit to Abuja.

Cee C, who visited the taxmaster in company of her dad, was full of gratitude to Fowler for what she termed his kindness during her visit.

ALSO READ: Celebrated life coach, Laila explains Cee-C’s behaviour in Big Brother Naija

Born Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee C was one of the five finalists of the third edition of Big Brother Naija themed Double Wahala.

She was one of the most talked about housemate with many perceived opinions about her character in the Big Brother house.

Cee C had said in a recent post, “I am proud of the woman I am today, because I went through one hell of a time becoming her."

Miracle Igbokwe, a pilot and indigene of Imo state emerged the winner of the reality show after 12 weeks of participation.