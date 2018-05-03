How K1 De Ultimate dumped an admission in University of London

news

K1 de Ultimate has revealed how a juicy entertainment deal deprived him of an admission to study law in the University of London.

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan Anifowoshe aka K1 de Ultimate has revealed how a juicy entertainment deal deprived him of an admission to study law in the University of London.

K1 as the musician is fondly called said that he actually got the admission several years after he dropped out of school as a result of his father’s death at a young age of 12.

“I was able to get an admission to study law at the University of London but I turned it down after I got a huge deal and I had to go with my career. That was why I was unable to pursue a degree in Law,” the 61-year-old musician disclosed.

The musician divulged that he had to drop out of school because his dad, who was passionate about his education, will go to any length to take care of his educational bills but died when he was yet to complete his secondary school.

The decision to get a degree

To this end, the musician with over 46 albums to his credit said he decided to sit for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams after which he pursued and acquired a diploma in Business Administration.

He also sought to get a degree from the University of London but unfortunately, he turned down the admission after he got a juicy deal.

Though he refused to disclose the juicy deal, which he said fetched him quite a huge amount of money and fame, K1 noted that he has since jettisoned the idea of returning to school.

“I have since left the idea because my kids are in various schools and I am happy taking their educational bills because I know the value of education and will ensure all my kids are well learned,” he disclosed to Business Insider Sub Sahara Africa.