Heathrow Airport just auctioned off the contents of an entire terminal — here's some of iconic aviation junk that sold for thousands of pounds

AP

People took home a slice of aviation history on Saturday, as the entire contents of Heathrow Terminal 1 began being auctioned off in London.

The British airport is the second biggest in the world, and Terminal 1 was opened in 1968 by Queen Elizabeth II. It was closed in 2015 as part of an upgrade to Heathrow Airport.

Lots sold for thousands of pounds in a frenetic auction, organised by CA Global Partners, at Heathrow Terminal 5 on Saturday morning.

Enthusiasts turned up to secure memorabilia, while other airports were expected to bid on functional lots including security cameras. Scroll on to see some of the aviation history that found a new home.

Note: Thanks to Ivan Macquiston, who advised CA Global Partners on the auction, for helping us source how much money many of the lots fetched.