Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Chimamanda Adichie tutored a French Journalist about Nigeria

Lifestyle How Chimamanda Adichie tutored a French Journalist who asked If there are bookstores in Nigeria

  • Published:

Many Europeans and Americans have a wild thought and description of Africa and all countries within the continent.

How Chimamanda Adichie tutored a French Journalist who asked If there are bookstores in Nigeria play

Chimamanda Adichie

(Brittle paper)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Nigeria’s leading author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie took her time to educate a French journalist who asked her if there are bookstores in Nigeria.

Chimamanda Adichie is one of the invited guests to this year’s annual Night of Ideas by the French government held on Thursday, January 25, 2018. During the event, Caroline Broué, a French journalist conducting the interview asked Adichie if people in Nigeria read her work.

Adichie replied: “They do shockingly.”

Paris Cape: Ituen Basi @ituenbasi #MadeinNigeria

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

Afterward, the French journalist asked: “Are there bookshops in Nigeria?” An noticeable shock from the audience made Broué to reframe the question by putting some context to it.

“You were talking about single stories, now when you talk about Nigeria, in France, unfortunately, there is not much said about Nigeria. But when people talk about Nigeria it’s about Boko Haram, it’s about violence, it’s about security,” Broué pressed.

“I should like you to tell us something about Nigeria which is different, talk about it differently, and that’s why I am saying, ‘are there bookshops?’ Of course, I imagine there are.”

Chimamanda Adichie's epic response

In defence of her work and country, Chimamanda Adichie took a swipe at the French people for this kind of thought about Nigeria and Africa.

“I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question,” Adiche responded.

“Because I think surely it’s 2018, you know, I mean common. My books are read in Nigeria. They are studied in schools, actually not just Nigeria, across the continent of Africa.”

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle This state has just banned drinking garri because of LASSA feverbullet
3 Lifestyle Pharmacists raise alarm over codeine abusebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Kuramo beach is now a major tourist destination in Lagos, with major hotels now situated in the area.
Lifestyle Top 5 beaches outside Lagos you should visit in 2018
Cargo pilot Christiaan van Heijst navigates his way through multiple thunderstorms.
Lifestyle This Instagram-famous pilot's photos of thunderstorms, blinding sunrises, and the Northern Lights show what it’s like to work from the cockpit at 37,000 feet
null
Lifestyle UPS and Teamsters face off over the future of autonomous logistics (UPS)
Although there is an increase in awareness is created about made in Nigeria products, they still are not valued.
Lifestyle 4 reasons 'Made in Nigeria' products are not bought