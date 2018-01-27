news

One of Nigeria’s leading author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie took her time to educate a French journalist who asked her if there are bookstores in Nigeria.

Chimamanda Adichie is one of the invited guests to this year’s annual Night of Ideas by the French government held on Thursday, January 25, 2018. During the event, Caroline Broué, a French journalist conducting the interview asked Adichie if people in Nigeria read her work.

Adichie replied: “They do shockingly.”

Afterward, the French journalist asked: “Are there bookshops in Nigeria?” An noticeable shock from the audience made Broué to reframe the question by putting some context to it.

“You were talking about single stories, now when you talk about Nigeria, in France, unfortunately, there is not much said about Nigeria. But when people talk about Nigeria it’s about Boko Haram, it’s about violence, it’s about security,” Broué pressed.

“I should like you to tell us something about Nigeria which is different, talk about it differently, and that’s why I am saying, ‘are there bookshops?’ Of course, I imagine there are.”

Chimamanda Adichie's epic response

In defence of her work and country, Chimamanda Adichie took a swipe at the French people for this kind of thought about Nigeria and Africa.

“I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question,” Adiche responded.

“Because I think surely it’s 2018, you know, I mean common. My books are read in Nigeria. They are studied in schools, actually not just Nigeria, across the continent of Africa.”