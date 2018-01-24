853 motorcycles donated to Nigeria by WHO

news

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO) handed over 853 motorcycles to the Nigerian government to improve disease surveillance in the country that had been donated by the organization.

The vehicles and other items were handed over to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, by the WHO Country Director, Wondimagegnehu Alemu. At the ceremony, Alemu said WHO was making the donation to help increase disease surveillance across the country, because surveillance is key in diseases control and eradication.

Alemu also said that the motorcycles are to make the work of Disease Surveillance and Notification officers (DSNOs) easier as the officers play a major role in surveillance at the field level through visits to communities and health facilities.

"They also facilitate timely investigation and responses to the outbreak of diseases where they occur. It is with this recognition of their role in disease control in the rural communities that WHO in partnership with other donor partners have provided the motorcycles to enhance surveillance system in Nigeria," he said

Alemu, while urging for proper maintenance of the motorcycles and their use for the stated purpose, said the DSNOs deserve to be provided with the most appropriate logistics to enhance their mobility across the country, including to the remotest parts.

In his remark, Adewole thanked WHO and the country director for the gesture. He said disease surveillance was critical to public health maintenance and the donation meant 2018 would be a good year for Nigerians.

Amanda Pam who represented the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, said the motorcycles given to the FCT would be distributed to the eight area councils. He said they would go a long way in checking diseases and bringing health care delivery to the doorsteps of residents of the FCT.