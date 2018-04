The states where people get the most money from Social Security, ranked

news

Social Security retirement benefits average about $1,400 a month across the US.

Florida has a lot of retired people — over 3 million — but the average Social Security check in the sunshine state is lower than the national average.

Delaware, Connecticut, and New Jersey are the only states where the average Social Security retirement benefit is above $1,500.

Millions of Americans rely on Social Security retirement benefits.

Data released by the Social Security Administration in April revealed that throughout the US, over 42 million retirees receive Social Security checks totaling $59.6 billion every month. That averages out to a monthly payment of about $1,400 per person.

But not everyone takes home the same amount in Social Security benefits. In 24 states, the average retiree receives a monthly Social Security check worth less than $1,400. Three states have an average Social Security retirement benefit above $1,500, but none surpass $1,600.

The differences between some states are stark. For instance, Montana has about 15,000 more retirees than Delaware, but Delaware's total Social Security retirement benefits exceed Montana's by about $7 million. The average retiree gets roughly $125 more each month in Delaware than in Montana. Delaware has the third highest average Social Security retirement benefit amount, while Montana is in the bottom five states.

Below, see the average Social Security retirement benefit in every state and Washington DC, ranked from the lowest to the highest.

51. Louisiana

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,311.72

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $687,058,000

Number of retirees: 523,785

50. Maine

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,314.22

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $298,898,000

Number of retirees: 227,434

49. Mississippi

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,319.06

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $534,016,000

Number of retirees: 404,846

48. New Mexico

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,323.16

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $379,272,000

Number of retirees: 286,641

47. Montana

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,331.30

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $220,407,000

Number of retirees: 165,558

46. Arkansas

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,333.93

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $572,567,000

Number of retirees: 429,232

45. South Dakota

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,336.28

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $171,864,000

Number of retirees: 128,614

44. Kentucky

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,340.30

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $781,117,000

Number of retirees: 582,792

43. Washington, DC

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,342.98

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $75,195,000

Number of retirees: 55,991

42. Alaska

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,343.39

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $91,993,000

Number of retirees: 68,478

41. North Dakota

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,344.48

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $125,553,000

Number of retirees: 93,384

40. Oklahoma

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,368.52

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $697,731,000

Number of retirees: 509,843

39. Idaho

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,370.97

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $324,297,000

Number of retirees: 236,546

38. Texas

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,375.08

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $3,744,490,000

Number of retirees: 2,723,111

37. California

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,377.54

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $5,756,641,000

Number of retirees: 4,178,940

36. Nevada

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,378.14

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $524,556,000

Number of retirees: 380,627

35. Alabama

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,379.92

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $298,898,000

Number of retirees: 227,434

34. Georgia

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,382.27

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,657,080,000

Number of retirees: 1,198,814

33. Missouri

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,384.10

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,180,196,000

Number of retirees: 852,684

32. West Virginia

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,384.50

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $387,400,000

Number of retirees: 279,813

31. Ohio

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,385.60

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $2,141,095,000

Number of retirees: 1,545,251

30. Hawaii

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,391.79

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $286,915,000

Number of retirees: 206,148

29. Tennessee

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,393.61

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,304,601,000

Number of retirees: 936,131

28. Florida

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,395.31

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $4,584,847,000

Number of retirees: 3,285,889

27. North Carolina

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,404.91

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $2,006,817,000

Number of retirees: 1,428,433

26. Oregon

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,406.20

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $870,663,000

Number of retirees: 619,159

25. Nebraska

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,406.96

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $342,240,000

Number of retirees: 243,248

24. Colorado

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,407.59

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $864,527,000

Number of retirees: 614,191

23. Iowa

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,408.79

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $646,782,000

Number of retirees: 459,104

22. South Carolina

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,416.91

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,084,791,000

Number of retirees: 765,602

21. Vermont

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,419.44

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $145,855,000

Number of retirees: 102,755

20. Wyoming

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,426.58

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $112,941,000

Number of retirees: 79,169

19. Rhode Island

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,430.63

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $218,741,000

Number of retirees: 152,898

18. Arizona

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,432.72

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,364,812,000

Number of retirees: 952,601

17. Illinois

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,434.34

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $2,230,232,000

Number of retirees: 1,554,889

16. Utah

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,437.30

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $393,114,000

Number of retirees: 273,509

15. Wisconsin

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,443.26

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,255,634,000

Number of retirees: 869,996

14. Virginia

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,444.06

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,507,902,000

Number of retirees: 1,044,208

13. Massachusetts

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,444.36

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,237,920,000

Number of retirees: 857,073

12. Kansas

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $$1,450.99

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $552,283,000

Number of retirees: 380,624

11. Pennsylvania

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,454.99

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $2,797,604,000

Number of retirees: 1,922,759

10. Minnesota

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,314.22

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,076,049,000

Number of retirees: 738,425

9. New York

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,458.19

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $3,634,258,000

Number of retirees: 2,492,314

8. Indiana

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,464.61

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,315,383,000

Number of retirees: 898,109

7. Washington

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,472.50

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,378,527,000

Number of retirees: 936,179

6. Maryland

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,482.87

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,038,224,000

Number of retirees: 700,145

5. Michigan

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,493.77

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $2,183,277,000

Number of retirees: 1,461,584

4. New Hampshire

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,498.01

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $310,068,000

Number of retirees: 206,986

3. Delaware

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,517.11

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $227,384,000

Number of retirees: 149,880

2. Connecticut

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,546.67

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $760,385,000

Number of retirees: 491,627

1. New Jersey

Average Social Security retirement benefit: $1,553.63

Total Social Security retirement benefits: $1,801,850,000

Number of retirees: 1,159,770