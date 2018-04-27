Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The British economy is growing at its slowest pace in more than 5 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"While the snow had some impact on the economy, particularly in construction and some areas of retail, its overall effect was limited with the bad weather actually boosting energy supply and online sales," Rob Kent-Smith, the ONS' head of national accounts said in a statement.

  • UK economy grows at its slowest rate in more than five years at the start of 2018.
  • GDP grew by just 0.1% in the quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.
  • Britain was hit by a combination of "weaker manufacturing growth, subdued consumer-facing industries and construction output falling significantly," the ONS said.


The British economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in more than five years at the start of 2018, with gross domestic product increasing just 0.1% in the quarter, according to preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday.

“Our initial estimate shows the UK economy growing at its slowest pace in more than five years with weaker manufacturing growth, subdued consumer-facing industries and construction output falling significantly," Rob Kent-Smith, the ONS' head of national accounts said in a statement.

"While the snow had some impact on the economy, particularly in construction and some areas of retail, its overall effect was limited with the bad weather actually boosting energy supply and online sales."

More follows ...

