Tech stocks are getting walloped for a 2nd-straight day

Stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, with tech stocks among the worst performers once again.

Twitter reversed a premarket surge after it reported its second-ever profitable quarter.

The sell-off continued as the 10-year yield traded above 3%.

The most notable tech mover on Wednesday was Twitter, which reversed premarket gains and fell by as much as 6% even after reporting its second-ever quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Snap fell 7% after the company confirmed it was testing a rollback of its controversial redesign that separated celebrity and friends' stories.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 53 points, or 0.8%, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 122 points (0.5%), and the S&P 500 was down 14 points (0.5%).

The sell-off extended as the 10-year yield traded up three basis points at 3.013%. The closely watched benchmark of borrowing costs rose above 3% on Tuesday for the first time since 2014. Higher bond yields prompt investors to rethink the attractiveness of stocks, which are a much riskier asset.

But most of the S&P 500 companies that have announced first-quarter earnings results have topped analysts' expectations.

"Ironically, that has created some concern among investors that, so far, earnings season's really shaping up to look really good — is this as good as it gets," said Bob Landry, the chief investment strategist at United Capital, which oversees $21.6 billion in assets.

Caterpillar also gave investors reason to question the global economy's strength, after the bellweather said Tuesday that its first-quarter profits were a "high watermark" for the year.