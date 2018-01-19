Finance :  Trump spent his first year in office bashing the 'failing New York Times' — here's how its shares have done since his inauguration

news

The New York Times Company, which Trump often bashes as "failing" has risen even more than the index.



Donald Trump loves to bash "the failing New York Times."

He has tweeted disparaging comments about the paper at least 140 times — with 38 of those coming during his time as President, according to the Trump Twitter Archive.

But in the year since he was inaugurated, shares of the New York Times Company have gained more than 51%. Subscriptions have soared, the newspaper said in November, with total revenue increasing by 6% quarter-over-quarter.

In comparison, the S&P 500, a standard stock investment benchmark, has gained 23% during the Trump administration’s first year.

President Trump has also publicly shamed the “AmazonWashingtonPost” dozens of times since taking office. It’s important to note that Amazon does not directly own the Washington Post — rather, the tech giant's founder Jeff Bezos owns the paper through Nash Holdings LLC. Nevertheless, shares of Amazon have gained more than 60% in the past year.

The S&P 500 has gained more during Trump’s first year than many other presidents, including Ronald Reagan. Analysis by the Wall Street Journal puts the index’s gains under his administration as the highest under any Republican president but behind both of Obama's first years, as well as those of Bill Clinton and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Another hallmark of the administration's economic plan was enticing Chinese manufacturer Foxconn to set up shop in Wisconsin. The move was touted as creating up to 13,000 jobs over a decade, but a non-partisan legislative group estimates the cost to taxpayers could be over $4 billion — well above the cost initially cited by Republican leaders.

The Apple supplier, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, is down 6.85% in the first year of Trump’s presidency.

