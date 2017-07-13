Finance :  The new E-PACE baby luxury SUV is exactly what Jaguar needs

On Thursday, Jaguar unveiled the second SUV in the English brand's storied history. The all-new E-PACE is a follow up to Jaguar's wildly successful F-PACE crossover SUV that went on sale in 2016.
The car made its debut at a ceremony in London's ExCeL Centre where one of the cars showed off its capabilities by performing a barrel roll inside the show hall.
The Jaguar E-PACE is expected to allow Jaguar to better capitalize on the SUV craze that has swept across the automotive landscape. As a subcompact offering, the E-PACE allows Jaguar to reach buyers for whom the pricier F-PACE may be out of reach.
The all-new E-PACE arrives in US showrooms in early 2018 with a starting price of $38,600.
Here's a closer look at the Jaguar E-PACE.
The all-new Jaguar E-PACE is a follow-up to the company's award-winning...
play
The all-new Jaguar E-PACE is a follow-up to the company's award-winning... (Jaguar Land Rover)
...F-PACE crossover. The smaller E-PACE will be slotted below the F-PACE in Jag's brand hierarchy.
play
...F-PACE crossover. The smaller E-PACE will be slotted below the F-PACE in Jag's brand hierarchy. (Jaguar Land Rover)
Hence the Jaguar cub in the car's puddle light.
play
Hence the Jaguar cub in the car's puddle light. (Jaguar Land Rover)
In the marketplace, the E-PACE is set to take on major players such as BMW's X1,...
play
In the marketplace, the E-PACE is set to take on major players such as BMW's X1,... (BMW)
... Audi's Q3, and...
play
... Audi's Q3, and... (Audi)
... Lexus's NX.
play
... Lexus's NX. (Newspress)
Styling wise, the E-PACE's wheels are pushed to the far corners while muscular haunches that taper towards the back adorn each side of the SUV — creating an aggressive and animistic stance that's undeniably Jaguar.
play
Styling wise, the E-PACE's wheels are pushed to the far corners while muscular haunches that taper towards the back adorn each side of the SUV — creating an aggressive and animistic stance that's undeniably Jaguar. (Jaguar Land Rover)
"Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognizable as the sports car of its class," Jaguar director of design Ian Callum said in a statement. "Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity, and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle."
On the inside, the cabin is stylish yet functional while borrowing heavily from the big brother F-PACE.
play
On the inside, the cabin is stylish yet functional while borrowing heavily from the big brother F-PACE. (Jaguar Land Rover)
The E-PACE comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen screen running the latest version of Jaguar Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. However, customers can upgrade to a 12.3-inch screen, a head-up display, and 4G Wifi connectivity.
play
The E-PACE comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen screen running the latest version of Jaguar Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. However, customers can upgrade to a 12.3-inch screen, a head-up display, and 4G Wifi connectivity. (Jaguar Land Rover)
In the center console, the E-PACE features built-in smartphone and tablet holders.
play
In the center console, the E-PACE features built-in smartphone and tablet holders. (Jaguar Land Rover)
Under the hood, the E-PACE will get two versions of JLR's new Ingenium 2.0 liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Base models will get 246 horsepower while performance spec models get 296 horses.
play
Under the hood, the E-PACE will get two versions of JLR's new Ingenium 2.0 liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Base models will get 246 horsepower while performance spec models get 296 horses. (Jaguar Land Rover)
Both engines will be paired with a ZF 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. According to Jag, the 246 horse E-PACE can hit 60mph in 6.6 seconds while the 296 hp performance spec makes the sprint in a brisk 5.9 seconds.
play
Both engines will be paired with a ZF 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. According to Jag, the 246 horse E-PACE can hit 60mph in 6.6 seconds while the 296 hp performance spec makes the sprint in a brisk 5.9 seconds. (Jaguar Land Rover)