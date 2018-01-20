Finance :  The most expensive home for sale in every US state

news

There's nothing like America's over-the-top real estate to remind you that nearly one-third of the world's billionaires call the US home.

But luxury comes in many forms — and at varying price points — across the country. Our friends at Trulia helped us compile a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state, plus Washington, DC.

From a $3 million private island in Alaska to a $180 million European-style estate in California, below are the most expensive homes on the market in every state.

ALABAMA: $11.9 million

City: Jemison

Size: 7,500 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/5.5 baths

ALASKA: $3 million

City: Sitka

Size: 5,200 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/5.5 baths

ARIZONA: $19.95 million

City: Paradise Valley

Size: N/A sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/17 baths

ARKANSAS: $10.9 million

City: Fort Smith

Size: 18,367 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/7 baths

CALIFORNIA: $180 million

City: Los Angeles

Size: 12,201 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/10 baths

COLORADO: $58.5 million

City: Snowmass

Size: 18,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/11 baths

CONNECTICUT: $50 million

City: Branford

Size: 13,100 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 14 beds/8.5 baths

DELAWARE: $5.5 million

City: Wilmington

Size: 21,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 baths/12 beds

WASHINGTON DC: $22 million

City: Washington, DC

Size: 14,774 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/13 baths

FLORIDA: $65 million

City: Miami Beach

Size: 8,271 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths

GEORGIA: $17.25 million

City: Saint Simons Island

Size: 11,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths

HAWAII: $70 million

City: Kilauea

Size: 11,708 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/9 baths

IDAHO: $25 million

City: Ketchum

Size: 15,092 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths

ILLINOIS: $50 million

City: Chicago

Size: 25,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/11 baths

INDIANA: $30 million

City: Fort Wayne

Size: 38,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 16 beds/27 baths

IOWA: $12.9 million

City: Spirit Lake

Size: 24,876 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/16 baths

KANSAS: $8.95 million

City: Mission Hills

Size: 11,837 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/9.5 baths

KENTUCKY: $7.99 million

City: Nicholasville

Size: 21,729 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/13 baths

LOUISIANA: $10.3 million

City: New Orleans

Size: 12,365 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/11 baths

MAINE: $15.5 million

City: Bar Harbor

Size: 15,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/10.5 baths

MARYLAND: $15.95 million

City: Bethesda

Size: 20,263 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/13 baths

MASSACHUSETTS: $90 million

City: Chestnut Hill

Size: 26,623 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9.5 baths

MICHIGAN: $20 million

City: Marquette

Size: 30,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 23 beds/13 baths

MINNESOTA: $11.9 million

City: Wayzata

Size: 16,078 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths

MISSISSIPPI: $8.5 million

City: Vicksburg

Size: 7,920 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/4 baths

MISSOURI: $15 million

City: Springfield

Size: 3,125 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 beds/2 baths

MONTANA: $27.5 million

City: Hamilton

Size: 25,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/21 baths

NEBRASKA: $4.99 million

City: Elkhorn

Size: 10,572 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/10 baths

NEVADA: $75 million

City: Crystal Bay

Size: 16,232 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/11 baths

NEW HAMPSHIRE: $10 million

City: Gilford

Size: 20,504 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths

NEW JERSEY: $39.9 million

City: Alpine

Size: 30,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/19 baths

NEW MEXICO: $13.56 million

City: Santa Fe

Size: 13,779 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths

NEW YORK: $175 million

City: Watermill

Size: 20,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/12 baths

NORTH CAROLINA: $11.99 million

City: Bald Head Island

Size: 5,514 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/6 baths

NORTH DAKOTA: $3.95 million

City: Fort Ransom

Size: 3,100 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/4 baths

OHIO: $10 million

City: Zanesfield

Size: 6,516 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/4 baths

OKLAHOMA: $5 million

City: Catoosa

Size: 12,620 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths

OREGON: $24 million

City: Sisters

Size: 14,666 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths

PENNSYLVANIA: $21 million

City: Gladwyne

Size: 16,528 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/10 baths

RHODE ISLAND: $12.5 million

City: Newport

Size: 9,719 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths

SOUTH CAROLINA: $22 million

City: Johns Island

Size: 10,500 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/9 baths

SOUTH DAKOTA: $4.45 million

City: Jefferson

Size: 10,098 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/6 baths

TENNESSEE: $17.99 million

City: Nashville

Size: 20,533 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/11 baths

TEXAS: $48.9 million

City: Dallas

Size: 28,996 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 10 beds/17 baths

UTAH: $30 million

City: Oakley

Size: 16,800 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths

VERMONT: $9.25 million

City: Woodstock

Size: 9,515 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/6 baths

VIRGINIA: $33 million

City: Warrenton

Size: 38,500 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 22 beds/16 baths

WASHINGTON: $28 million

City: Medina

Size: 5,330 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths

WEST VIRGINIA: $13 million

City: Charleston

Size: 19,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/14 baths

WISCONSIN: $12.5 million

City: Lake Geneva

Size: 11,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/9 baths

WYOMING: $39.9 million

City: Wilson

Size: 16,000 sq. ft.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/10 baths