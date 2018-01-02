Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The combined jackpots for the next Mega Millions and Powerball are $783 million — here's when they're drawn

Both Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot are getting pretty big. Here's when you can expect the drawings for the $783 million.

Mega Millions play

Mega Millions

(AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
  • The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $343 million, while the Powerball jackpot is up to $440 million.
  • Mega Millions' next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday evening, with Powerball to follow on Wednesday evening.
  • Math still suggests buying a lottery ticket is a losing bet.


It's a big week for the lottery.

The Mega Millions drawing scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday has an estimated jackpot of $343 million, as of about noon ET, and the Powerball drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Wednesday has an estimated prize of $440 million.

That's about $783 million between the two multistate lotteries.

Of course, the odds of winning either, let alone both, are astronomically stacked against ticket buyers.

Indeed, Business Insider looked at the similarly large jackpots before last weekend's drawings and concluded that, even though the headline prizes were getting pretty big, the math suggests buying a ticket would not be a winning bet.

Regardless, good luck to anyone playing either or both of this week's drawings!

