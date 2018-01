news

Stocks finished higher on the first day of trading in 2018, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting records to open the year.

Markets will be seeking to repeat the successes of 2017 — a year in which the S&P 500 gained in each of the 12 months.

Here’s Monday’s scoreboard:

Dow: 24,819.10 (+0.40%)

24,819.10 (+0.40%) S&P 500: 2,695.82 (+0.83%)

2,695.82 (+0.83%) Nasdaq: 7,006.90 (+1.50%)

What happened:

In other news…

Finally, here’s what 12 Wall Street prof are predicting for the stock market in 2018.