Finance :  STOCKS SLIDE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks hit all-time highs early on Monday before sliding into the market close.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday before sliding into the close at the start of the busiest week of third-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 closed without a 3% drawdown for a 242nd straight day, the longest streak ever.
Here's the scoreboard:
President Donald Trump tweeted to dispel reports that the forthcoming Republican tax-reform plan would place a cap on contributions to a traditional, tax-deferred 401(k). Trump said: "This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!"
