Finance :  STOCKS SLIDE: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday before sliding into the close at the start of the busiest week of third-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 closed without a 3% drawdown for a 242nd straight day, the longest streak ever.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow: 23,273.96, -54.67, (-0.23%)

23,273.96, -54.67, (-0.23%) S&P 500: 2,564.98, -10.23, (-0.40%)

2,564.98, -10.23, (-0.40%) Nasdaq: 6,586.83, -42.23, (-0.64%)

