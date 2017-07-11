Finance :  STOCKS REBOUND AFTER TRUMP JR. EMAILS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slid then bounced back after Donald Trump Jr. released emails showing he hoped to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in an arranged meeting with a Russian attorney in 2016.

The S&P 500 financials index fell the most, by more than 1%. Companies paying the most taxes fell as much as 0.8% before paring that loss.

Here's the final scoreboard:

Dow: 21,420.27 +11.75 (0.05%)

S&P 500: 2,425.64 -1.79 (-0.07%)

Nasdaq: 6,193.30 +16.91 (0.27%)

10-year yield: 2.361%, -0.010

