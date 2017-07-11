Finance :  STOCKS REBOUND AFTER TRUMP JR. EMAILS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slid then bounced back after Donald Trump Jr. released bombshell emails
Stocks slid then bounced back after Donald Trump Jr. released emails showing he hoped to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in an arranged meeting with a Russian attorney in 2016.
The S&P 500 financials index fell the most, by more than 1%. Companies paying the most taxes fell as much as 0.8% before paring that loss.
Here's the final scoreboard:
Additionally:
