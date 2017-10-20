Finance :  STOCKS HIT RECORD HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The major averages closed at record highs on Friday.

The day didn't start out so well though, as General Electric caught investors off-guard with its disastrous earnings report ahead of the bell.

But, after sliding more than 6% at the open, GE ended the day higher and the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq posted their best closes of all-time.

Here's the scoreboard:

Other headlines

The stock market's robot revolution is here

JPMORGAN: Tesla could have to raise the price of the Model 3

Republicans are considering a proposal that would radically change the way you save for retirement

Apple will have only shipped 3 million iPhone X units when it launches — good luck finding one