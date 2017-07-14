Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Finance STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

  • Published:

The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high in trading on Friday.

null play

null

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The S&P 500 and Dow climbed to all-time highs in trading on Friday after some of the major banks reported quarterly profits that were better than expected.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 21,658.51, +105.42, (0.49%)
  • S&P 500: 2,461.98, +14.15, (0.58%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,317.97, +43.53, (0.69%)
  1. In bank earnings, JPMorgan had a huge earnings beat, reporting $1.82 net income per share compared to the $1.58 expected. Wells Fargo beat expectations, reporting $1.07 per share compared to the $1.01 expected by Wall Street, but fell short on revenue. Citigroup also beat on earnings.
  2. Sprint reportedly approached Warren Buffett about an investment. Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son approached Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett to discuss a deal with the wireless-service provider, according to The Wall Street Journal. It could be worth over $10 billion.
  3. The euphoria about the US economy after the election has vanished. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for July was 93.1, the lowest since mid-November.
  4. A Democratic lawmaker is taking aim at Amazon's plan to buy Whole Foods. David Cicilline, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, urged the panel to hold a hearing on the $13.7 billion deal.
  5. Snap got its second downgrade of the week. Cowen's John Blackledge downgraded the stock from "Buy" to "Neutral" and lowered his price target from $21 to $17 over user growth and competition concerns.

Additionally:

DIMON: It's embarrassing to travel the world as an American citizen given 'the stupid s--- we have to deal with'

Overconfident traders wind up on the wrong side of a $30 billion bank bloodbath

The equity chief at $5.4 trillion investment firm BlackRock says you should be buying bank stocks

Amazon's food delivery service is getting smoked by Walmart in a key area

13 charts reveal Donald Trump's twitter habits — from his favorite topics to time of day

The Republican healthcare bill is likely to receive a devastating assessment from the CBO

Here are Goldman Sachs's top 13 'rule of ten' growth stocks

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

null
Finance Sprint has reportedly approached Warren Buffett about an investment (S)
unnamed 1
Finance OVERSTOCK EXEC: 'It's crazy that so many retailers don't accept bitcoin'
null
Finance One of Goldman Sachs' most senior executives moonlights as a DJ in Miami
Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, endorsed Twitter in a televised interview.
Finance Twitter pops after Steve Ballmer calls it 'a very good asset' (TWTR)