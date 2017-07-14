Finance :  STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high in trading on Friday.
The S&P 500 and Dow climbed to all-time highs in trading on Friday after some of the major banks reported quarterly profits that were better than expected.
Here's the scoreboard:
Additionally:
DIMON: It's embarrassing to travel the world as an American citizen given 'the stupid s--- we have to deal with'
Overconfident traders wind up on the wrong side of a $30 billion bank bloodbath
The equity chief at $5.4 trillion investment firm BlackRock says you should be buying bank stocks
Amazon's food delivery service is getting smoked by Walmart in a key area
13 charts reveal Donald Trump's twitter habits — from his favorite topics to time of day
The Republican healthcare bill is likely to receive a devastating assessment from the CBO