Finance :  STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know

US stocks stayed little changed as a strong earnings report from Apple pushed the Dow over 22,000 for the first time ever.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% for the day, while the Nasdaq finished almost completely flat. The Dow climbed 0.2% to finish the day at 22,014.24. Traders are anxiously awaiting the next batch of jobs data, with the monthly non-farm payroll report due Friday morning.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 22,014.24, +50.32, (+0.23%)

22,014.24, +50.32, (+0.23%) S&P 500: 2,476.98, +0.67, (+0.03%)

2,476.98, +0.67, (+0.03%) Nasdaq: 6,362.65, -0.29, (-0.00%)

6,362.65, -0.29, (-0.00%) US 10-year yield: 2.26%, +0.011

2.26%, +0.011 WTI crude oil: $49.51, +0.35, +0.71%

1. The Dow hit 22,000 for the first time. It was propelled by a strong earnings report from Apple, while Boeing added about half of the Dow's gains during the past eight weeks.

2. Traders are betting big on a stock market shock. The cost of wagers on a quiet market is lower than it has been at any point since October 2015, relative to the cost of an increase.

3. Short sellers scaled back bets against Tesla ahead of the company's earnings report. It's possible they're simply sick of losing money as Tesla's stock has soared and didn't want to leave themselves vulnerable to a stock spike.

4. Bitcoin cash is already the 3rd-largest cryptocurrency. It's trading at about $490 a coin, and its market cap now stands above $8 billion.

5. Apple hits a record high after crushing earnings. The company beat earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter, with the revenue beat stemming from better-than-expected iPad and Mac sales.

