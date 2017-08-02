Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Snap sinks to new lows — but hitting one key number could stop the bleeding (SNAP)

Finance Snap sinks to new lows — but hitting one key number could stop the bleeding (SNAP)

  • Published:

Snap's stock price is taking another hit, but there is one measure they could release in its upcoming earnings report that could reverse its fortunes.

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Snap hit another all-time low in its seemingly endless downward slide. But, according to one analyst, there's a way to stop the bleeding.

Snap fell to a low of $12.53 a share on Wednesday, making for its lowest print since its March 1 initial public offering.

According to Justin Post, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, there's one key metric that Snap can hit in its August 10 earnings report that can cause shares to reverse course.

"We continue to believe the [daily active users] number will be the most important metric for Snap, as user reach is a proxy for future revenue opportunity," Post wrote. "We assume 10mn net adds q/q in 2Q, bringing DAU to 176mn (+23% y/y). We believe anything north of 8mn net adds would satisfy the Street given concerns."

Snap has been facing mounting pressures from the competition, mainly Instagram and Facebook. Investors are prone to comparing social media networks to the rapid growth and staggering size of Facebook and its platforms, which recently broke above 2 billion monthly active users, according to Post.

Snap has been recently introduced new ad products, and Post says the company is doing a good job generating revenue from its users. Post expects revenue per user to increase 24% compared to last quarter, which is much better than Facebook's recently reported 12% growth.

Shares are also under pressure because of the recent lockup expiration that allows 400 million shares to be traded for the first time. It's estimated that 1.2 billion shares will be available for trading for the first time over the next few weeks.

BAML is neutral on Snap, and has a $20 price target. That's 59.6% higher than Snap's current level.

Currently, Wall Street is anticipating a loss of $0.30 per share on revenue of $189.03 million according to data from Bloomberg.

Snap is down about 26% from its IPO price of $17 a share.

Click here to watch Snap's stock price in real time...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

null
Finance How much money you need to earn to be in the top 1% at every age
null
Finance The 25 safest American cities to live in
A live look at a trader seeking a stock market shock.
Finance Traders are betting big on a stock market shock
The average US homeowner pays about $9,000 beyond their mortgage each year.
Finance The hidden costs of owning a home in the 16 biggest cities in America