Finance :  How to buy the Model 3 — Tesla's first affordable car (TSLA)

The day has arrived: Tesla will begin delivering the Model 3 on Friday night.

At least 350,000 people pre-ordered the $35,000 sedan when Tesla CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the car in April 2016. Friday's event will commemorate the start of production and give anxious consumers a look at the final product before it arrives in their driveway. (You can livestream the big launch here.)

Interested buyers who didn't reserve a Model 3 last year can still get one, but they'll have to wait until at least mid-2018 for the car to arrive.

If the time frame isn't a bother, you can order a Model 3 by navigating to Tesla's website and placing a $1,000 deposit.

Tesla will then place your order in line and deliver the vehicle as it becomes available in your region. Tesla will contact you to configure the Model 3 before production begins.

Tesla has said the Model 3 will have a range of 215 miles and accelerate to 60 mph in under 6 seconds. Musk, however, could announce a more powerful trim with a better range. Keep in mind that the price of Tesla's Autopilot software will bump the price to above $40,000.