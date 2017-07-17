Finance :  Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today's markets.

Here's Lutz:

Good Morning! US Futures are mostly higher, led by a 20bp pop in Nasdaq as NFLX rallies nearly 1% into earnings tonight. Mostly red in Europe, where the DAX is down 20bp as Industrials and Banks retreat, but Telecom outperforming on Telenor. FTSE is up 60bp tho, as the Miners love China GDP beat. Volumes couldn’t be more abysmal tho, with most exchanges trading 30% light to recent trend. In Asia, all eyes were on weakness in China - Shanghai lost 1.2%, but China smallcaps smoked for almost 6%, while Chi-Next was hit for 5.1% “amid concerns over tighter regulations”. Hang Seng closed up 20bp despite Macau names getting hit for almost 3% “following a major junket liquidity warning” said our traders in Hawaii. Aussie was off 20bp, while Japan was closed

Doves are bidding up Treasuries and Bunds on Light Euro Inflation into the ECB later this week. The DXY is up small, making gains against Euro, Pound and Yen, with the $/Y falling near July lows into BOJ later this week. Aussie touched 2Y highs before retreating, but remains above 78c – while much chatter was on Cryptocurrencies getting smoked over the weekend. Industrial Metals enjoying the China Tailwind, with Ore up 2.4% - helping Copper gain 1%, while Energy is a mixed bag, with WTI off small and Brent barely holding $49. Softs are mostly lower, led by 70bp drops in Corn and Wheat.