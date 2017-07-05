Finance :  Here are 12 ETFs that are crushing it with a more than 25% return in 2017

Passive investing, and more specifically, ETFs, have had a killer year.

The funds, which aim to mirror the performance of a single sector or index, have been extremely popular among investors for their low fees and predictable returns.

ETFs are a huge driver of growth in today's bull market. Exchange traded funds will purchase $300 billion in equities this year, which is more than 2015 and 2016 combined. Moody's thinks more than half the stock market will be owned by ETFs by 2024. There may be no stopping the popular funds.

Investing in ETFs is easy to do, but picking the right ETFs is a bit more complicated. To help, we compiled a list of the best ETFs, ranked by 2017 performance, using Bloomberg data.

The S&P 500 is up 7.63%, which is a small number compared to the 25% or higher returns made by every ETF on this list. All the data was provided via Bloomberg.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech (FBT)

Assets: $1.02 billion

2017 Return: 25.19%

2017 investments in the fund: $11.73 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

iShares MSCI China (MCHI)

Assets: $2.486 billion

2017 Return: 26.03%

2017 investments in the fund: -$167.1 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x (SPXL)

Assets: $565.74 million

2017 Return: 26.26%

2017 investments in the fund: -$99.15 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO)

Assets: $893.76 million

2017 Return: 26.51%

2017 investments in the fund: -$67.97 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

iShares North American Tech (IGV)

Assets: $1.05 billion

2017 Return: 26.83%

2017 investments in the fund: $182.1 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped (EWY)

Assets: $3.77 billion

2017 Return: 27.28%

2017 investments in the fund: $139.9 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth (FBGX)

Assets: $948.81 million

2017 Return: 28.28%

2017 investments in the fund: -$48.9 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth (FLGE)

Assets: $1.217 billion

2017 Return: 28.43%

2017 investments in the fund: $122.2 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Assets: $3.67 billion

2017 Return: 30.78%

2017 investments in the fund: $446.8 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Assets: $1.23 billion

2017 Return: 35.11%

2017 investments in the fund: $17.29 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB)

Assets: $540.67 million

2017 Return: 39.42%

2017 investments in the fund: $244.1 million

Data provided by Bloomberg

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Assets: $1.81 billion

2017 Return: 55.78%

2017 investments in the fund: $285 million

Data provided by Bloomberg