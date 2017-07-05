Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are 12 ETFs that are crushing it with a more than 25% return in 2017

  • Published:

Here they are: The best performing ETFs in 2017 so far.

Passive investing, and more specifically, ETFs, have had a killer year.

The funds, which aim to mirror the performance of a single sector or index, have been extremely popular among investors for their low fees and predictable returns.

ETFs are a huge driver of growth in today's bull market. Exchange traded funds will purchase $300 billion in equities this year, which is more than 2015 and 2016 combined. Moody's thinks more than half the stock market will be owned by ETFs by 2024. There may be no stopping the popular funds.

Investing in ETFs is easy to do, but picking the right ETFs is a bit more complicated. To help, we compiled a list of the best ETFs, ranked by 2017 performance, using Bloomberg data.

The S&P 500 is up 7.63%, which is a small number compared to the 25% or higher returns made by every ETF on this list. All the data was provided via Bloomberg.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech (FBT)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $1.02 billion

2017 Return: 25.19%

2017 investments in the fund: $11.73 million

iShares MSCI China (MCHI)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $2.486 billion

2017 Return: 26.03%

2017 investments in the fund: -$167.1 million

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x (SPXL)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $565.74 million

2017 Return: 26.26%

2017 investments in the fund: -$99.15 million

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $893.76 million

2017 Return: 26.51%

2017 investments in the fund: -$67.97 million

iShares North American Tech (IGV)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $1.05 billion

2017 Return: 26.83%

2017 investments in the fund: $182.1 million

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped (EWY)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $3.77 billion

2017 Return: 27.28%

2017 investments in the fund: $139.9 million

FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth (FBGX)

(XTF.com)

Assets: $948.81 million

2017 Return: 28.28%

2017 investments in the fund: -$48.9 million

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth (FLGE)

(Credit Suisse)

Assets: $1.217 billion

2017 Return: 28.43%

2017 investments in the fund: $122.2 million

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $3.67 billion

2017 Return: 30.78%

2017 investments in the fund: $446.8 million

ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

(Markets Insider)

Assets: $1.23 billion

2017 Return: 35.11%

2017 investments in the fund: $17.29 million

KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB)

(KraneShares)

Assets: $540.67 million

2017 Return: 39.42%

2017 investments in the fund: $244.1 million

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

(ProShares)

Assets: $1.81 billion

2017 Return: 55.78%

2017 investments in the fund: $285 million

