Finance :  Guys are paying thousands of dollars to drink with their friends after having 'brosectomies' together

If you're planning to get a vasectomy, why not bring a friend along?

At least that's what Marc Richman, a urologist at Obsidian Men's Health, recommends.

Obsidian Men's Health is about 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC, and it prides itself on being nothing like a typical sterile doctor's office.

"We perform all procedures in our state-of-the-art medical suite, and our recovery room offers premium liquor, flat-screen televisions and a robe and slippers for your comfort," it says on its website.

"It's a fun thing," Richman told Business Insider. "They can have a beer or two, make it like an experience, and have an excuse to watch a match."

These so-called "brosectomies," where men go to get the snip with a friend, are becoming a popular trend, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Two men posted a video of themselves at Obsidian Men's Health on YouTube. Post-treatment, they were seen relaxing in bathrobes, ordering a steak dinner, and drinking alcohol. The two men, Rob Ferretti and Jeb Lopez, told the Wall Street Journal that they had a "great time."

"We felt that if it looks sterile, like a doctor's office, then guys wouldn't feel as comfortable," Shane Geib, the urologist who treated Ferretti and Lopez, told The Wall Street Journal.

According to the American Urological Association, a vasectomy costs $500 on average. At Obsidian, the package costs $3,250 and includes a consultation before the procedure, transportation to and from the doctor's office, as well as food and alcohol while they recover afterwards.

Richman claims they have seen an uptick in men coming in pairs — and sometimes in threes — to get the procedure done. They offer appointments during the weekend, and some men like to make an event of it, he said.

"It's become somewhat of a trend," he said. "They are anxious, talk about it with a buddy, and decide: 'Why don't we do this together?'"