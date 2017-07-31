Finance :  Economist Noreena Hertz is leaving ITV News after little more than a year to launch a US radio show

Exclusive: Noreena Hertz is leaving ITV News after little more than a year.

She is launching her own show on US radio network SiriusXM.

Hertz told BI that broadcasting has come "pretty naturally" after criticism in British newspapers.

LONDON — Economist and author Noreena Hertz is leaving ITV News after little more than a year to launch a show on US radio network SiriusXM.

Hertz handed in her resignation at ITV News on Monday morning and will launch her show, "MegaHertz: London Calling," on SiriusXM's Insight channel on August 28. Hertz will also act as SiriusXM's chief Europe correspondent, providing analysis for all of its talk radio stations.

She only joined ITV in May last year, but told Business Insider that the chance to become SiriusXM's first foreign-based talk radio host was too good an opportunity to turn down.

"Things happen, new opportunities emerge, and this felt the right thing," she said, admitting that ITV will be a little surprised at her departure. "This allows me to continue to cover business and economics, but also a much wider portfolio, including politics, entertainment, and art."

Much was made of Hertz's appointment at ITV last year. She was accused of being too left-wing and lacking any meaningful broadcasting experience, with The Daily Telegraph making her appointment front-page news. ITV said she had a "proven track record in communicating complex economic issues," having given TED talks and keynotes at The World Economic Forum.

She said her time at ITV was a "learning curve," but her colleagues were supportive. "Pretty much from the start, I felt it [broadcasting] came pretty naturally," Hertz said. "There are always going to be some naysayers, of course, when you're doing something new. I just got on with the job and found that I really love broadcasting."

Her live, hour-long SiriusXM show was inspired by Brexit and US President Donald Trump. It will aim to "counter the isolationist tendencies on both sides of the Atlantic," she said, by bringing Europe to America. It will also provide a platform for entertainment and the arts.

The programme will be based in London, but take calls from US listeners. It will be produced by former Radio 4 "Today" programme producer Sandra Shmueli.

SiriusXM has "huge scale"

SiriusXM has more than 32 million subscribers in America and is owned by Liberty Media, billionaire John Malone's US media company. Howard Stern presents one of its best-known shows, while SiriusXM's Patriot channel provides a platform for presenters including Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

"It's on a huge scale that we just don't have here, so it's really exciting," Hertz said.

Hertz's was named "one of the world’s leading thinkers" by The Observer. She has a PhD from Cambridge University, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a visiting professor at University College London.

Her books, "The Silent Takeover," "IOU: The Debt Threat," and "Eyes Wide Open," have been published in 22 countries, while she has also published research on 'Generation K' — teens shaped by terrorism, technology, and anxiety.