Finance :  Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in trade than Naira in 2017

Nigeria is the giant of Africa, but these currencies are more giant than the Nigerian Naira.

The value of Naira should be reflect the giant status of Nigerian economy. play

In Africa, Nigeria is the biggest economy and thus its currency is expected to be a major relying point for trade and commerce in the region.

However, the strength or value of a country’s currency is attached to its purchasing power parity, which, most times, is a reflection of the economic strength of a country in comparison to others.

Using this dollar-based benchmark, here are seven currencies that are stronger and more viable to be used for trade and commerce than Nigerian currencies.

1. Libyan Dinar LYD - 1$ = 1.37 and N263.14 = 1 Libyan Dinar

10 Libyan Dinar translates to N2630 in Nigeria. play

Despite the ongoing crisis in the North African country, Libya still has the strongest currency in Africa and one that is stronger than Naira using its exchange to US dollars and purchasing power parity.

One US dollar goes for about 1.37 Libyan dinar, while it will take about N263 to get a Libyan Dinar using Nigerian Naira.

With this, it shows that with 13.7 Libyan Dinar, you could get $10, which would cost you around N3600 in Nigerian currency.

2. Ghanaian Cedis GHS - $1 = 4 cedis and N82.3 = 1 cedi

10 Ghanaian Cedis GHS would mean having around N1000 in Nigeria. play

Ghanian cedis is another currency in Africa whose value using the exchange rate to US dollars and purchasing power parity is stronger than the Nigerian Naira.

Using the current exchange rate, $1 goes for 4 Ghanaian cedis, while with Nigerians, N368 = $1. This means that a Ghanaian businessman is in a better trade position than his Nigerian counterpart in cost of US dollars which is the major currency of trade.

3. Sudanese Pounds SDG  - 1$ = 6.4 and N53.89 = 1 Sudanese Pound

With 10 Sudanese Pounds SDG, you are sure of surviving in Nigeria as it amounts to about N530. play

Sudan is another country experiencing civil war but managing to retain the value of its currency.

At present, it would take N53.89 to get a Sudanese pound while exchanging 6.4 Sudanese pounds for $1.

4.  Moroccan Dirham MAD - 1$ = 10 and N38.24 = 1 MAD

A 100 Moroccan Dirham MAD note would buy a good launch in Nigeria. play

Morocco also has one of the strongest currencies in the region. Its currency exchange for 10 Moroccan dirhams is $1.

For a Nigerian trader or businessman, it would be better and more cost-effective to trade using this currency to get the US dollars for their business operations.

