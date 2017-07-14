Finance :  Consumer prices hold flat in June

US consumer prices held flat in June, according to the Department of Labor's monthly consumer price index (CPI).

The gauge for consumer-price changes was unchanged last month, below expectations of a 0.1% uptick.

The index climbed by 1.6% year-over-year, below expectations of 1.7%.

Against the backdrop of this, market watchers will be trying to assess whether the Federal Reserve will continue its rate-hike agenda amid an overall strengthening US economy.

Excluding the volatile food and energy costs, the so-called core CPI rose by 0.1% last month, and by 1.7% in year-over-year terms.

The energy index fell again last month and the gasoline index dropped by 2.8%.