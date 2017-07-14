Finance :  Consumer prices hold flat in June

The latest read on US consumer prices.
US consumer prices held flat in June, according to the Department of Labor's monthly consumer price index (CPI).
The gauge for consumer-price changes was unchanged last month, below expectations of a 0.1% uptick.
The index climbed by 1.6% year-over-year, below expectations of 1.7%.
Against the backdrop of this, market watchers will be trying to assess whether the Federal Reserve will continue its rate-hike agenda amid an overall strengthening US economy.
Excluding the volatile food and energy costs, the so-called core CPI rose by 0.1% last month, and by 1.7% in year-over-year terms.
The energy index fell again last month and the gasoline index dropped by 2.8%.