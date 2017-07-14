Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Consumer prices hold flat in June

Finance Consumer prices hold flat in June

  • Published:

The latest read on US consumer prices.

costco man shopping luggage shopper play

costco man shopping luggage shopper

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US consumer prices held flat in June, according to the Department of Labor's monthly consumer price index (CPI).

The gauge for consumer-price changes was unchanged last month, below expectations of a 0.1% uptick.

The index climbed by 1.6% year-over-year, below expectations of 1.7%.

Against the backdrop of this, market watchers will be trying to assess whether the Federal Reserve will continue its rate-hike agenda amid an overall strengthening US economy.

Excluding the volatile food and energy costs, the so-called core CPI rose by 0.1% last month, and by 1.7% in year-over-year terms.

The energy index fell again last month and the gasoline index dropped by 2.8%.

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is sliding
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth
Finance DIMON: It's embarrassing to travel the world as an American citizen given 'the stupid s--- we have to deal with' (JPM)
A banner for Snap Inc. hangs on the facade of the NYSE
Finance Snap is sliding after its 2nd downgrade in a week (SNAP)
null
Finance The equity chief at $5.4 trillion investment firm BlackRock says you should be buying bank stocks