Finance Boeing spent 18 hours drawing an outline of the 787 Dreamliner across America (BA)

Boeing's flight test team got creative with their test route.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight route outline.

(Flightradar24.com)
On Wednesday, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner test plane took off from its home near Seattle, Washington for an 18-hour-long endurance test flight across the US.

While test flights are quite common, what made this unusual was the shape of the flight path.

"Rather than fly in random patterns, the test team got creative, flying a route that outlined a 787-8 in the skies over 22 states," a Boeing spokesman told Business Insider.

The nose of the Dreamliner outline points towards Boeing's home in Washington, its wings stretch from Northern Michigan to South Texas, and the tail reaches Alabama.

Incredibly, this isn't the first time Boeing's test team got creative with their flight routes. Boeing engineers used an eight-hour-long test flight of a 737MAX to spell out the words MAX across Washington and Montana.

