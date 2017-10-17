Home > Business Insider > Finance >

An activist hedge fund backed by a former top Credit Suisse executive wants to break up the bank

Finance An activist hedge fund backed by a former top Credit Suisse executive wants to break up the bank

  Published: , Refreshed:

Gael de Boissard, former co-head of investment banking at Credit Suisse, is unhappy with the Swiss bank's performance under the new CEO.

Gaël de Boissard

Swiss hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors will announce this week a plan to split apart Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported Monday.

The firm is proposing to split Credit Suisse into three parts: an investment bank modeled after First Boston, which Credit Suisse acquired in 1989, a wealth management group, and an asset manager.

It’s being spearheaded by Gaël de Boissard, who joined Credit Suisse in 2001, and eventually served as co-head of investment banking before leaving in December 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His plan is largely a rebuttal to disappointing performance under CEO Tidjane Thiam, who took over in 2015. In the almost two years since, the bank’s stock price has declined by 20%.

Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft first reported the purchase of a stake by RBR Capital.

Activist investors have targeted high-profile companies like GE and ADP recently, but have largely avoided financial institutions, the FT reports.

You can read the full story on the Financial Times here.

