Finance :  10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BRK.A, S)

Here is what you need to know.

A bunch of indicators are warning of 'a break in the stock market.' "The market capitalized indexes are dominated by names such as Amazon, Microsoft and Johnson and Johnson," according to Brad Lamensdorf, the portfolio manager of the short-only Ranger Equity Bear ETF. "The good performance of these large companies is masking the fact that many stocks, including REITS and those in the retail sector, have already entered bear market territory."



US dollar positioning turns net short. Long positioning in the dollar fell by $2.9 billion last week, leaving net positioning short for the first time since May 2016, according to Friday's Commitment of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

North Korea gets hit with sanctions. On Saturday, the United Nations slapped sanctions on North Korea that could cost the country $1 billion a year.

The UK puts a figure on its Brexit bill. The UK is prepared to pay the European Union 40 billion euros ($47.1 billion) to settle its accounts before departing, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Sprint and T-Mobile are talking about a merger — again. The two wireless phone operators have restarted talks after Sprint's exclusive negotiating period with Comcast and Charter Communications expired at the end of July, Bloomberg's Alex Sherman and Scott Moritz report.

Bitcoin surges to a new high. The cryptocurrency hit a record of $3,292 a coin on Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway's profit drops 15%. The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate's profit fell 15% as underwriting losses offset railroad gains.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Australia's ASX (+0.97%) led the overnight gains, and Germany's DAX (-0.41%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,477.

Earnings reports keep coming. Tyson Foods reports ahead of the opening bell, while Avis Budget and CBS release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data is light. Consumer credit will cross the wires at 3 p.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.28%.