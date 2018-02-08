Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, TSLA)

news

Here is what you need to know.

Congress just reached the mother of all budget deals of the Trump era. The bipartisan deal, announced by Senate leaders on Wednesday, is expected to increase defense and domestic spending by just under $300 billion over two years, as well as provide billions of additional dollars in disaster-relief funding. It still must be passed by Congress.

One of the biggest narratives behind why the stock market just went haywire is wrong. The idea that this was a rate-induced sell-off is incorrect, because "we would have seen the interest rate-sensitive sectors underperform broader equity indices severely, which was not the case," Pavilion Global Markets wrote.

The Chinese yuan hits its weakest level 2.5 years. The People's Bank of China set its midpoint versus the US dollar at 6.2822, the weakest for the yuan since August 2015.

Cryptocurrencies are rising despite the World Bank president calling them a Ponzi scheme. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and bitcoin cash are all up at least 11% despite World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

Tesla reports a smaller than expected loss, slows cash burn. The electric-car maker lost $3.04, topping expectations, and said it burned through $276.8 million of cash, down from a record $1.42 billion cash burn in the previous quarter.

Snap skyrockets 45% after earnings. "This is what happens to a stock when sentiment is overwhelmingly negative, expectations are super low, and the company shows what seems to be an inflection point," RBC Capital Markets' Mark Mahaney told Business Insider.

Samsung's chairman is suspected of evading taxes. South Korean police allege Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee used bank accounts held in someone else's name that held about 400 billion won ($368 million), Reuters says, citing Yonhap News.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Japan's Nikkei (+1.13%) lead the gains in Asia and Britain's FTSE (-0.84%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open lower by 0.62% near 2,665.

Earnings reporting remains heavy. CVS Health, Twitter, and Yum Brands report ahead of the opening bell while Nvidia releases its quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. Initial claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.83%.