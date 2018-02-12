Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BWLD, DIS, BX)

news

Here is what you need to know.

Trump is set to unveil his infrastructure plan. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan Monday; it is expected to put a large portion of the funding burden on states and local governments, NPR says.

Stocks are on track for strong gains at the open. The Dow Jones industrial average is set to open up by nearly 300 points, or about 1.2%. The strength comes after a mixed overseas session saw Japan's Nikkei slump 2.32% and markets across Europe trade higher by about 1.5%.

History suggests stock market volatility will hang around for a while. "For all occasions where the VIX has climbed above 35 it has taken an average of 2593 calendar days to next trade below 10 and 832 days to next trade below 15," the Deutsche Bank strategists Jim Reid and Craig Nicol wrote in a note released late last week.

The global ETF market hits a record high. Global exchange-traded funds attracted $105.7 billion of capital in January, taking the total universe's market cap past $5 trillion for the first time, according to preliminary data from the consultancy firm ETFGI.

Bitcoin recoups its weekend losses. The cryptocurrency trades up about 8% near $8,732 a coin, according to data from Markets Insider.

Orange-juice sales increase for the first time in nearly 5 years. Amid a brutal flu season, orange-juice sales saw a 0.9% spike in sales for the four weeks that ended January 20, making for their first increase since 2013, The Wall Street Journal says.

Blackstone is thinking about bidding for Angbang assets. The assets include New York's Waldorf Astoria and Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc., which Blackstone sold to Anbang in 2016, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Buffalo Wild Wings' new CEO has a turnaround plan. "There will obviously be some changes to the menu, changes to the experience, and changes to the marketing," Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown told Business Insider.

Disney raises ticket prices. A regular, one-day ticket to Disney World's Magic Kingdom now costs $119, a $4 increase, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Earnings reports is light. Lowe's reports ahead of the opening bell.