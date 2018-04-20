Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Everyone's biggest fear about ICO's almost came true

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Everyone's biggest fear about ICO's almost came true

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A cryptocurrency CEO bragged that he ran off with $50 million — but after a journalist tracked him down in Egypt, he said it was just a joke

null play

null

(Yassin Hankir)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

A cryptocurrency CEO bragged that he ran off with $50 million — but after a journalist tracked him down in Egypt, he said it was just a joke, highlighting a major issue in the industry.

Here are the current prices of major cryptocurrencies:

What's happening:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

Top 3

1 Finance Amazon is gaining ground after Jeff Bezos reveals how many...bullet
2 Finance These 3 threats can stop Nigeria's economy from growing in...bullet
3 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

GM's design center n South Korea.
Finance GM's relentless focus on profits could mean the automaker pulls out of South Korea sooner than later (GM)
A potential customer looks at a 2009 Chevrolet Impala sedan at a car dealership in Dearborn, Michigan December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: GM should stop selling cars in North America because its business is worth negative $4 billion (GM)
Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 10.22.07 AM
Finance The Mexican peso is tumbling ahead of this weekend's presidential debate
Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 10.22.07 AM
Finance The Mexican peso is tumbling ahead of this weekend's presidential debate