10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, CAT, AMZN, JPM, BRK.A)

The 10-year hits 3%. The benchmark yield ticked above 3% for the first time since January 2014 on Tuesday morning. It's currently up 2 basis points at 3.02%.

Americans just made a major about-face on the stock market for the first time since Trump's election. For the first time since the 2016 US election, more Americans expect stocks to fall over the next 12 months than rise, according to the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence survey in April.

BlackRock's $1.8 trillion bond chief explains how millennials are spearheading an economic revolution. Rick Rieder, the chief investment officer of fixed income at BlackRock who oversees $1.8 trillion, says the growing dynamic of millennial technological adoption is alleviating one of the market's biggest fears, while also challenging traditional economic models.

A loud whistling noise halted trading on 7 global stock markets for several hours. Stock market trading in seven European countries was knocked out for several hours last week after a fire alarm was accidentally triggered at a data center in Väsby, Sweden.

Takeda is buying Adderall maker Shire for $64 billion. The deal strengthens Takeda's US footprint, where Shire has a large presence, and also expands its position in rare diseases like hemophilia.

Snapchat is testing a rollback to the most controversial part of its app redesign. The camera company confirmed with Business Insider on Tuesday that it is testing a new design for its app that would walk back some of the biggest changes made as part of the original redesign in February.

Caterpillar warns its first quarter earnings represent a 'high watermark' for the year. The maker of large industrial equipment beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full year earnings forecast Tuesday, but shares tumbled more than 6% after executives on the conference call warned the first quarter was as good as it gets.

Healthcare experts are skeptical about Amazon-JPMorgan-Berkshire Hathaway venture. Of the 300 healthcare professionals surveyed by venture capital firm Venrock, 73% expect the venture to take longer than expected and 25% said the companies "have no idea what they're getting into."

Stock markets around the world are lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (-1.01%) led the losses in Asia and Germany's DAX (-1.74%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open lower by 0.17% near 2,630.

Earnings reporting is heavy. Boeing, Comcast, and Twitter report ahead of the opening bell while AMD, AT&T, Chipotle, Facebook, Ford, PayPal, and Visa are among the names releasing their quarterly results after markets close.