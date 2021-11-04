Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to consider international career with Ivory Coast

According to Beaumelle, Zaha's decision to stay away from the national team is due to a health-related issue.

"He wants to reflect on the rest of his international career, he said.

"He asked not to come because he comes home sick at each meeting."

It will be recalled that the 28-year-old suffered from an illness after he featured for Ivory Coast in that win over Malawi in the last international break, missing his club's away match at Arsenal in the process.