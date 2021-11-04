RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to consider international career with Ivory Coast

Cote d'Ivoire manager Patrice Beaumelle has revealed that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is considering his international career with the Elephants.

Zaha has asked to be left out of Ivory Coast's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon slated for later this month.

According to Beaumelle, Zaha's decision to stay away from the national team is due to a health-related issue.

"He wants to reflect on the rest of his international career, he said.

"He asked not to come because he comes home sick at each meeting."

It will be recalled that the 28-year-old suffered from an illness after he featured for Ivory Coast in that win over Malawi in the last international break, missing his club's away match at Arsenal in the process.

The latest development leaves Zaha's participation in the 2022 AFCON in January hanging by a thread.

