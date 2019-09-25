Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the forthcoming employment of teachers in the state would be based on their performance in an examination.

He added that the employment would be based on merit.

The governor disclosed this to pressmen on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, before he officially opened the secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt.

He said, “We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination.

The governor also warned that principals, who collect money from students would be sanctioned.

According to Punch, Wike said the state government would not tolerate the disobedience of the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools by any principal or school administrator.

Wike also urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Rivers to place the interest of the state above other considerations in their engagements with the government.

He said, “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.”

The governor maintained that his administration has resolved to create an enabling environment for labour leaders in the state to work towards improving labour and government relations.