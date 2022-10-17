RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Wike asks PDP to apologise to Nigerians over Atiku’s ‘divisive comment’

Bayo Wahab

Wike advised the PDP to as a matter of urgency address the issue.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
It would be recalled that on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Atiku during an interactive session with the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna advised the audience against voting for an Igbo or Yoruba presidential candidate.

Atiku, a northerner from Adamawa state said the northerners need someone from their region to become the next president.

What the average Northerner needs is somebody who’s from the North and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country.

“This is what the Northerner needs. It doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin,’’ Atiku said.

Reacting to the comment, Wike expressed doubts that such a statement came from Atiku.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the presidential candidate said such a stance affirms the call for equity, fairness, and justice.

Wike advised the opposition party to as a matter of urgency address the issue to ensure Nigerians do not see the party as insensitive and devoid of the justice it preaches.

Details later…

