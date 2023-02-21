ADVERTISEMENT
Westa.solar increases installed solar capacity in Nigeria to 1.6MW in 2022 with commissioning of 2 new sites

westa.solar, a leading clean energy company that offers an all-inclusive solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), proudly announces the commissioning of a 148kWp solar installation at Froot Multitrade Nigeria Limited and a 600kWp solar installation at Sacvin Nigeria limited.

Recall that in the first quarter of 2022, westa.solar secured a mezzanine loan of 1.5m euros from the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) which has positively impacted the growth of the company’s portfolio.

The company’s PPA model offers a robust power supply solution which includes design, installation, financing and maintenance of rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects for Commercial and Industrial clients in West Africa. The goal is to ensure cost-saving on clients’ power usage while increasing the energy reliability and reducing the negative environmental impacts of clients’ operations.

westa.solar panel

By financing the projects, westa.solar ensures a competitive cost of power, with respect to the national grid. All the intricate technical details from audit to commissioning and operation, are managed directly by westa.solar to eliminate complexity and risks. The company’s projects are deployed using Tier-1 components to ensure high quality and long-lasting installations.

westa.solar’s 148kWp grid-tie solar solution at Froot MultiTrade Limited has been in operation since May 2022. The MD of Froot, Mr. Joseph Yaghi, commended the service delivery and after-sales experience with westa.solar.

We are enjoying reduced energy bills and generator maintenance costs, as our generators now operate more efficiently. Considering the continuous price increase in traditional energy generating options, this solar system is essential for businesses to reduce operational costs. An added advantage is the positive impact this system has on the environment.”

The team behind the successful installation
The team behind the successful installation

Also, westa.solar recently commissioned its new solar rooftop power plant of 600KWp at Sacvin Industries Limited located in Kano state, Nigeria. This feat adds to a growing list of clientele under the company’s PPA / Lease-To-Own model. It is expected that over 10,000 tons of CO2 would be offset over the 15-year tenure of the project’s PPA.

In addition, Sacvin’s projected savings will exceed 1.6 billion naira in 25 years, mostly achieved through the reduction in the use of diesel. Reduced dependence on the unstable national grid also contributes to the savings profile.

According to westa.solar’s Country Manager, Ayomide Agbola, westa.solar is a dedicated lover of Nigeria and West Africa, with a full understanding of how electricity, or the lack thereof, affects the growth of our economy and the nation as a whole.

We are helping businesses stay operational in Nigeria by providing them with a clean, reliable and cost-effective source of power. Our solar hybrid systems start saving the client money from day one. We deploy innovative remote monitoring systems, giving us the ability to be the best kind of first-responders that a need as sensitive as power supply requires. Be it a 150kW system, or a 5MW system, we treat each project with an attention to detail that is sure to make and keep our clients happy,” She added.

