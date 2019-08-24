It was a party for dignitaries on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Sokoto as prominent Nigerians arrived the state to attend the wedding ceremony of Princess Fatima, daughter of Sultan of Sokoto and her husband, Mahmoud Yuguda, from Bauchi State.

According to Punch, the wedding rites took place at the Sultan Bello Jima’at Mosque, where the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar gave Princess Fatima out in marriage to the Emir of Bauchi, who represented the groom after the bride price was paid.

The event was graced by prominent clerics including the Chief Imam of Abuja Central Mosque, Professor Shehu Galadanchi, Chief Imam of Ghana, the Sarkin Malamai of Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa and others leading clerics within and outside the country, witnessed the ceremony, Punch reports.

The Federal Government delegates comprising of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at the event were led by Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Other government officials at the ceremony include the Chief Justice of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, Governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Imo, Osun, Plateau, Adamawa and Enugu states as well as former Governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states, Adamu Mu’azu and Attahiru Bafarawa and host of others.

The Emirs of Kano, Argungu, Etsu Nupe, Oluwo of Iwo and some Chiefs from the South East were also at the wedding ceremony.