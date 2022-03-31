The 26th edition of the Nigeria University Games ended with the same fanfare it started, after a very lovely closing ceremony last Saturday at the University of Lagos' Sports Centre.
UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and events from the Closing Ceremony
Here is something for every one of you who missed the beautiful closing ceremony of the recently concluded 26th edition of the Nigeria University Games at Unilag.
The University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, once again emerged winners of the NUGA for the seventh time, with a total of 120 medals, that's 50 medals fewer than it won the previous, the 25th NUGA.
While not all of the over 74 schools that made the opening ceremony a memory participated in the closing, the final day proved to be as colourful and fun as the NUGA 2022 signed off in style.
So, in case you missed the final day, here are some of the events that happened in pictures for you to catch up on;
Let's kick this off with the beautiful entrance or gate that leads you into the Unilag Sports Centre
The UNILAG Man 'O' War set the closing ceremony in motion with a wonderful opening parade and salutation.
The University Secondary School students once again entertained with their beautiful calisthenics display to cap off the event.
Now, the main parade by the Universities as they waved their goodbyes after a wonderful 12-day stay in Lagos led by the host, Unilag.
The Champions, Uniport, led by the legendary Sam Dede also waved their goodbyes in style - in fashion and sports, they are never caught unprepared.
The medics, who were on the ground to ensure the sportsmen and women were well taken care of weren't left out as they represented all the personnel who helped to make the 26th edition a superb success.
Time for you to take at the history-making trophies. No teams have ever received trophies at the Nigeria University Games.
That's not all, there was an award for the best-behaved school at the Sports Centre, with Benson Idahosa University taking home the award proudly while maintaining beauty.
So, who won what? In what was their first-ever outing in the Games, the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, went home with the second runner-up title after an unforgettable performance in the games.
As host, Unilag went home with something after the first runner-up trophy was taken home by the University of the first choice, as the school is known.
And the champions, stand up for the champions, for the champions, the University of (Sports) Port Harcourt, UNIPORT aka UNISPORTS, champions for the 7th consecutive time.
What Next?
The next Nigeria University Games will be hosted in the beautiful city of Jos, Plateau State in the year 2024.
There you have it, a quick look at some of the key moments from the closing ceremony of the 26th NUGA, tagged NUGA UNILAG 2022.
What do you think UNIJOS 2024 will be like with all you have seen? What's your expectation?
