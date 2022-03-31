RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and events from the Closing Ceremony

Here is something for every one of you who missed the beautiful closing ceremony of the recently concluded 26th edition of the Nigeria University Games at Unilag.

The branded entrance to the NUGA2022 Sports Centre
The branded entrance to the NUGA2022 Sports Centre

The 26th edition of the Nigeria University Games ended with the same fanfare it started, after a very lovely closing ceremony last Saturday at the University of Lagos' Sports Centre.

The 26th NUGA is off the mark at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.
The 26th NUGA is off the mark at the University of Lagos, UNILAG. Pulse Nigeria

The University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, once again emerged winners of the NUGA for the seventh time, with a total of 120 medals, that's 50 medals fewer than it won the previous, the 25th NUGA.

While not all of the over 74 schools that made the opening ceremony a memory participated in the closing, the final day proved to be as colourful and fun as the NUGA 2022 signed off in style.

So, in case you missed the final day, here are some of the events that happened in pictures for you to catch up on;

Let's kick this off with the beautiful entrance or gate that leads you into the Unilag Sports Centre

The branded entrance to the NUGA2022 Sports Centre
The branded entrance to the NUGA2022 Sports Centre Pulse Nigeria

The UNILAG Man 'O' War set the closing ceremony in motion with a wonderful opening parade and salutation.

The Man O' War with the Unilag Vice-Chancellor
The Man O' War with the Unilag Vice-Chancellor Pulse Nigeria

The University Secondary School students once again entertained with their beautiful calisthenics display to cap off the event.

Students of the University secondary school during their display.
Students of the University secondary school during their display. Pulse Nigeria

Now, the main parade by the Universities as they waved their goodbyes after a wonderful 12-day stay in Lagos led by the host, Unilag.

The University of Lagos representatives.
The University of Lagos representatives. Pulse Nigeria
The University of Lagos representatives in the company of their sports-loving VC.
The University of Lagos representatives in the company of their sports-loving VC. Pulse Nigeria
The University of Lagos representatives.
The University of Lagos representatives. Pulse Nigeria

The Champions, Uniport, led by the legendary Sam Dede also waved their goodbyes in style - in fashion and sports, they are never caught unprepared.

The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede.
The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede. Pulse Nigeria
The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede.
The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede. Pulse Nigeria
The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede.
The University of Port Representatives led by the legendary Sam Dede. Pulse Nigeria

The medics, who were on the ground to ensure the sportsmen and women were well taken care of weren't left out as they represented all the personnel who helped to make the 26th edition a superb success.

The Red Cross Society.
The Red Cross Society. Pulse Nigeria

Time for you to take at the history-making trophies. No teams have ever received trophies at the Nigeria University Games.

The Trophies
The Trophies Pulse Nigeria

That's not all, there was an award for the best-behaved school at the Sports Centre, with Benson Idahosa University taking home the award proudly while maintaining beauty.

The Benson Idahosa University Reps recieve their award.
The Benson Idahosa University Reps recieve their award. Pulse Nigeria

So, who won what? In what was their first-ever outing in the Games, the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, went home with the second runner-up title after an unforgettable performance in the games.

The Nile University receives the trophy for second runner-up.
The Nile University receives the trophy for second runner-up. Pulse Nigeria

As host, Unilag went home with something after the first runner-up trophy was taken home by the University of the first choice, as the school is known.

The University of Lagos picked up the first runner-up trophy.
The University of Lagos picked up the first runner-up trophy. Pulse Nigeria

And the champions, stand up for the champions, for the champions, the University of (Sports) Port Harcourt, UNIPORT aka UNISPORTS, champions for the 7th consecutive time.

Uniport becomes the first school to lift the NUGA giant trophy.
Uniport becomes the first school to lift the NUGA giant trophy. Pulse Nigeria
The Champions, UNIPORT.
The Champions, UNIPORT. Pulse Nigeria

What Next?

The next Nigeria University Games will be hosted in the beautiful city of Jos, Plateau State in the year 2024.

The University of Jos is the next host of the NUGA
The University of Jos is the next host of the NUGA Pulse Nigeria

There you have it, a quick look at some of the key moments from the closing ceremony of the 26th NUGA, tagged NUGA UNILAG 2022.

What do you think UNIJOS 2024 will be like with all you have seen? What's your expectation?

