UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and events from the Closing Ceremony

Pulse Nigeria

The University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, once again emerged winners of the NUGA for the seventh time, with a total of 120 medals, that's 50 medals fewer than it won the previous, the 25th NUGA.

While not all of the over 74 schools that made the opening ceremony a memory participated in the closing, the final day proved to be as colourful and fun as the NUGA 2022 signed off in style.

So, in case you missed the final day, here are some of the events that happened in pictures for you to catch up on;

Let's kick this off with the beautiful entrance or gate that leads you into the Unilag Sports Centre

Pulse Nigeria

The UNILAG Man 'O' War set the closing ceremony in motion with a wonderful opening parade and salutation.

Pulse Nigeria

The University Secondary School students once again entertained with their beautiful calisthenics display to cap off the event.

Pulse Nigeria

Now, the main parade by the Universities as they waved their goodbyes after a wonderful 12-day stay in Lagos led by the host, Unilag.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The Champions, Uniport, led by the legendary Sam Dede also waved their goodbyes in style - in fashion and sports, they are never caught unprepared.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The medics, who were on the ground to ensure the sportsmen and women were well taken care of weren't left out as they represented all the personnel who helped to make the 26th edition a superb success.

Pulse Nigeria

Time for you to take at the history-making trophies. No teams have ever received trophies at the Nigeria University Games.

Pulse Nigeria

That's not all, there was an award for the best-behaved school at the Sports Centre, with Benson Idahosa University taking home the award proudly while maintaining beauty.

Pulse Nigeria

So, who won what? In what was their first-ever outing in the Games, the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, went home with the second runner-up title after an unforgettable performance in the games.

Pulse Nigeria

As host, Unilag went home with something after the first runner-up trophy was taken home by the University of the first choice, as the school is known.

Pulse Nigeria

And the champions, stand up for the champions, for the champions, the University of (Sports) Port Harcourt, UNIPORT aka UNISPORTS, champions for the 7th consecutive time.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

What Next?

The next Nigeria University Games will be hosted in the beautiful city of Jos, Plateau State in the year 2024.

Pulse Nigeria

There you have it, a quick look at some of the key moments from the closing ceremony of the 26th NUGA, tagged NUGA UNILAG 2022.