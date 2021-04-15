video The Amphicar 770 is a classic that masters land and sea
In the '60s the Amphicar was the first mass-produced car that could drive on land and float in water. Sales were modest in its home country of Germany, but Americans loved it so much 90% of them were imported to the US. But after manufacturing problems, and new EPA regulations, the company shut down. But the Amphicar lives one with enthusiasts across the country.
