Sleep experts debunk 13 more sleep myths

Sleep experts Girardin Jean-Louis and Rebecca Robbins debunk 13 more myths about sleep. They talk about the effects of hitting snooze, how to deal with jet lag, and the importance of sleeping positions in getting a good night’s sleep. They also explain the dangers of sleep apnea — in fact, it can be life-threatening if left untreated. Jean-Louis is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Miami. His research primarily focuses on sleep and circadian health. He was previously a professor of population health and psychiatry at NYU Langone Health. You can learn more about his past work here: https://med.nyu.edu/faculty/girardin-jean-louis Robbins is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and an associate scientist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Her work involves designing behavioral interventions to improve sleep and circadian health. You can learn more about her work here: http://www.rebecca-robbins.com/