Pediatricians debunk 13 myths about parenting teens

Pediatrician Blair Hammond and developmental psychologist Aliza Pressman debunk 13 myths about parenting teens. They talk about how adolescence doesn't end at 18, why teens tend to be risk-takers, and how authoritative parenting can help guide teens with their social media and video game use. They also cover more sensitive topics of depression, suicide, and eating disorders, emphasizing how parental guidance and outside resources can support affected teens. Hammond is a general pediatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is also a cofounding director and the director of medical education for the Mount Sinai Parenting Center. You can learn more about her work here: https://www.mountsinai.org/profiles/blair-s-hammondPressman is a developmental psychologist at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is a cofounding director and the director of clinical programming for the Mount Sinai Parenting Center, and she also has a podcast called "Raising Good Humans," where she covers all things parenting. You can learn more about her work here: https://www.draliza.net/National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255National Eating Disorders Helpline: 1-800-931-2237