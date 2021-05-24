OB-GYNs Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald and Dr. Kiarra King debunk 13 myths about menstruation. They talk about how severe pain isn't normal, why you don't always need to have a period, and why tampons will never get "lost." They also talk about menstrual cup sizes and how to make sure yours fits.Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald is a board certified OB-GYN based in Chicago. You can learn more about her and her practice here: https://www.dreverywoman.com/ https://www.loopobgyn.com/Dr. Kiarra King is a board certified OB-GYN based in Chicago. You can learn more about her here: https://drkiarraking.com/