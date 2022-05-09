RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Tunde Young

The NBA released the top 100 plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season on Youtube and two Nigerians were featured.

Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu both had highlights in the top 100 NBA plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season
Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu both had highlights in the top 100 NBA plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season

The much-anticipated top 100 plays of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season have been released and Onyeka Okongwu and Isaac Okoro both made the compilation.

The compilation video was posted on the official YouTube account of the NBA in recognition of the most spectacular highlights from all of the Regular Season action.

Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro were the only Nigerian players (yet to represent another country internationally) whose highlights made it in.

Okongwu featured at number 63 on the countdown of the top 100 most spectacular plays in the Regular Season with a spectacular dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 21-year old finished off a special move, combining well with star guard Trae Young to finish off a superb alley-oop.

Trae Young split the Lakers' defence with a dribble and lobbed a perfect pass to Okongwu who met it at the rim and jammed home the ball with authority despite being surrounded by three opposing defenders.

That monster jam gave Atlanta the lead late in the fourth quarter and helped them seal a 129-121 win as Okongwu finished with 16 points.

Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro USA Today

Isaac Okoro’s spectacular play earned him the 25th spot on the official top 100 plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season.

The 21-year old guard had the ball in his hands on the perimeter and took two big steps to the rim, blowing by the Houston Rockets defence.

He then proceeded to slam the ball through the hoop with authority, dunking viciously on three Rockets defenders and flexing hard in celebration.

Okongwu finished that game with 20 points en route to a 35-point victory for the Cavs to seal what was a fifth consecutive win at the time for the franchise.

Tunde Young

NBA

Video: Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu are the only Nigerians on the top 100 plays of the Regular Season compilation

Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu both had highlights in the top 100 NBA plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season