Video: Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu are the only Nigerians on the top 100 plays of the Regular Season compilation

The compilation video was posted on the official YouTube account of the NBA in recognition of the most spectacular highlights from all of the Regular Season action.

Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro were the only Nigerian players (yet to represent another country internationally) whose highlights made it in.

Onyeka Okongwu (63)

CBS Sports

Okongwu featured at number 63 on the countdown of the top 100 most spectacular plays in the Regular Season with a spectacular dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 21-year old finished off a special move, combining well with star guard Trae Young to finish off a superb alley-oop.

Trae Young split the Lakers' defence with a dribble and lobbed a perfect pass to Okongwu who met it at the rim and jammed home the ball with authority despite being surrounded by three opposing defenders.

Isaac Okoro (25)

USA Today

The 21-year old guard had the ball in his hands on the perimeter and took two big steps to the rim, blowing by the Houston Rockets defence.

He then proceeded to slam the ball through the hoop with authority, dunking viciously on three Rockets defenders and flexing hard in celebration.