Medical students use this lifelike robot that actually bleeds, cries, and urinates
Pediatric HAL is a medical robot that actually bleeds, cries, urinates and mimics other human behavior. Medical students use HAL to learn how to diagnose and treat illness before working with real patients. Pediatric HAL is part of a line of robots from a company called Gaumard. Gaumard also makes robots that simulate pregnant people, newborns, and trauma wounds.
