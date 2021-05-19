RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video How to keep your goldfish alive for 15 years

The longest-living goldfish on record was 43 years old. But while they're supposed to live at least 15 years on average, yours might not have made it to its 5th birthday. The major problem is often toxin accumulation in the tank from fish poop. By seeding the tank with special bacteria, you can break these chemicals down and make the aquarium a safer home for your pet.

